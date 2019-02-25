2018 drought report now available online

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources submitted the 2018 Drought Response Report to Governor Parson today. The report provides detailed information about 2018 drought conditions and the state’s response to the drought.

“Shortly after taking office, we witnessed one of the worst droughts we have experienced in many years,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As a result of the dedicated teamwork led by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources along with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Conservation, the state delivered meaningful relief to Missouri’s agriculture community and public water supplies.”

On July 18, Governor Parson issued Executive Order 18-05, which declared a drought alert for all counties that experienced severe, extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

The Executive Order further directed the Department of Natural Resources to activate and designate a chairperson for the Drought Assessment Committee and requested all Missouri and federal agencies to participate as needed. All state agencies were further directed to examine how they could assist affected communities, as well as those communities that may be affected in the future. Assistance was provided through temporary suspension of administrative rules, appropriation or other means of support to mitigate the effects of the drought conditions

“At the peak of the drought, 98 percent of the state experienced dry to exceptional drought conditions,” said Director of the Department of Natural Resources Carol Comer. “I am extremely proud of state agency staff for having worked together tirelessly, as a team, to help those who needed it most.”

With fall rains and improvements in soil moisture, water supplies, and livestock forages, the Executive Order was allowed to expire December 1.

The Department of Natural Resources’ comprehensive drought website served as the central point for information dissemination. The report and related information are available online at dnr.mo.gov/drought.htm.