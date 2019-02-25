Authorities charge man in Daviess County with child porn

The Highway Patrol today announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jay C. Guhlke of Polo for alleged promotion and possession of child pornography.

Friday’s arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The Patrol was assisted by the Caldwell and Daviess County Sheriff’s Offices.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Guhlke’s residence on South Highway 13, in Polo seizing child pornography and computer equipment. While the search was being conducted at the residence, additional officers located Guhlke in Gallatin. A second search warrant was executed on electronic equipment which was said to be on his person. Officials say additional child pornography and computer equipment were seized. Guhlke was arrested and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Jail.

Guhlke has been charged in Daviess County with promoting child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $100,000. Authorities note the charges are accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to report promptly to the Patrol or local law enforcement, anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Department of Public Safety State Cyber Crime Grant and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.