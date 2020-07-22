First recipients of Hedrick Medical Center Harkness Scholarship announced

The staff at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe has announced the first recipients of the Harkness Scholarship.

Recipients are Katherine (Kate) Lowrey of Trenton, Claire Chapman of Chillicothe, and Isaac Demke of Gallatin. They will be eligible to apply for and receive the award each year throughout their education or training.

The scholarship will be awarded annually up to $1,000 per recipient. Physicians serving on the medical staff’s education committee chose the recipients by an anonymous vote.

The purpose of the Harkness Scholarship is to support and encourage individuals in the surrounding rural communities who have chosen the path to become a physician.

The new scholarship program is named after former Chillicothe physician and Chief of Staff at Hedrick Medical Center Doctor James Harkness. He died in 1988.

The scholarship program was announced in January.

