Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors approve asphalt project, presented energy project information

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors Tuesday, July 21st approved an asphalt project.

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports the project will be in the parking lot behind Sunnyview where the employees’ park, and a loading dock. The cost will be $43,000.

Malicoat-Winslow presented information on an energy project. The company is to have completed plans ready for the August meeting. It was previously reported the project involves the boiler and replacing windows.

Doerhoff reported residents have participated in activities with restrictions related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Those activities included Facetime with the family since no visiting is allowed. Activities are done at each station to accommodate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing.

There was another drive through parade in the parking lot on July 3rd. Doerhoff noted residents enjoyed being outside and seeing their families.

Doerhoff filed the 2020-2021 budget with the Missouri Ethics Commission as required.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares