Federal grand jury indicts 15 in drug-distribution conspiracy in Kansas City, Missouri

A federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, returned a 63-count superseding indictment against 15 individuals for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. The indictment was unsealed and made public on September 7, 2023, following the arrest and initial court appearances of one of the 15 defendants.

The following individuals were charged:

Jermel D. McCray , also known as “Bumpy,” 28

Eric M. Duncan , 28

Jermon D. McCray , also known as “Crowe,” 28

Devion M. Miles , also known as “Rooster,” 21

Armeer M. Asad , also known as “Low,” 33

Kyrie H. Fields , 28

Adonijah Q. Moody , 23

Gary T. Young , 31

Zamewick D. McCray , also known as “Buck,” 30

Dollahead M. Finney , 21

Dawn M. Keating , 52

Makenna J. Glynn , 23

Clayton M. Hammons , 21

Brandon M. Kline , 25

Chase R. McNichols, 25

Additional Charges

Jermel McCray is also charged with multiple counts including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a machine gun.

Eric Duncan faces additional charges including distribution of fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

Jermon McCray , Zamewick McCray , and Devion Miles are also charged with the distribution of fentanyl.

Armeer Asad and Kyrie Fields face additional charges of distribution of heroin.

Adonijah Moody is also charged with possession of a machine gun and felon in possession of firearms.

Gary Young faces additional charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Dollahead Finney is also charged with possession of machine guns in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Makenna Glynn is also charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Clayton Hammons faces additional charges including possession with intent to distribute THC.

Chase McNichols is also charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The superseding indictment also includes a forfeiture allegation requiring the defendants to forfeit $7,918,000 to the government, representing the proceeds of the alleged drug distribution conspiracy.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert Smith and Jeffrey Q. McCarther. The investigation involved multiple agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, among others.

