FCS Financial Awards $52,500 in Scholarships

FCS Financial recently selected 35 recipients for their Scholarship Program who will each receive a $1,500 scholarship to assist with the cost of higher education. Since 2004, nearly $775,000 has been distributed through the FCS Financial Scholarship Program. The program is designed to encourage and support higher education for children and grandchildren of FCS Financial members.

“FCS Financial’s Scholarship Program provides essential funds for Missouri’s youth who demonstrate academic and community leadership,” says David Janish, CEO. “As a cooperative, we are dedicated to supporting our rural communities and the next generation of leaders. This year’s recipients will no doubt prove to be valuable resources for the future of rural Missouri and agriculture.”

Those receiving an FCS Financial scholarship for 2022 are:

Sydney Bell, Rich Hill;

Ellie Bock, Appleton City;

Eric Borgman, Marshall;

Gracen Clark, Jamesport;

Macy Colf, Seligman;

Lexi Craig, Stanberry;

Lucas Crutcher, Fair Grove;

Kyle Daniel, Elsberry;

Haylee Deitch, Norborne;

Benjamin Engemann, Hermann;

Emily Evans, Center;

Huston Force, Prairie Home;

Briana Frerking, Higginsville;

Julia Horinek, Buffalo;

Curtis Humphreys, Fulton;

Anna Hurst, Helena;

Cadence Koch, Villa Ridge;

William Koehler, Verona;

Clara Leamer, Chillicothe;

Avery Matthews, Norborne;

Hannah Mauchenheimer, Leslie;

Benjamin Messner, Stanberry;

John Miles, Marshall;

Zachary Munsterman, Warrensburg;

Payton Nix, Mountain Grove;

Owen Oesch, Mooresville;

Adam Owen, Maysville;

Andrew Ricketts, Salisbury;

Benjamen Ridder, Marthasville;

Drew Sanders, Glasgow;

Evan Schoenthal, Jamestown;

Luke Schwanke, Leonard;

Elizabeth Struemph, St. Elizabeth;

Triston Trumbore, Butler;

Cory Word, Frohna.

The 2023 Scholarship Application will be available on the FCS Financial website by September 1, 2022.