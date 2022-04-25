Dr. Joanna Anderson to retire from State Fair Community College, return to family farm near Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

State Fair Community College in Sedalia will hold a reception for its retiring president, Doctor Joanna Anderson on May 1st.

Doctor Anderson, whose past employment includes 21 years at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, is retiring as the State Fair Community College President on June 30, 202. She plans to return to the family farm near Trenton.

Doctor Anderson has been the president at State Fair Community College since July of 2013. Before that, she worked at Casper College in Wyoming for six years where she was Vice President of student services.

Doctor Anderson’s duties at North Central Missouri College included Dean of Student Services, Director of Public Relations, Director of Admissions, and an adjunct instructor. Prior to her employment at NCMC, she worked at KTTN Radio in Trenton.

Doctor Anderson is recognized at State Fair Community College for expansions in both academic programs and athletics. Her retirement reception is next Sunday afternoon, May 1, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Charles E. Yeater Learning Center campus. A presentation, which is open to the public, is scheduled at 3 p.m.

Doctor Anderson said she’s proud of the accomplishments at State Fair Community College, and she’s grateful for what she called outstanding employees, generous donors, and a wonderful community for their support. She said her family is growing, and her husband and she are looking forward to being together again with time to focus on family. She also said State Fair Community College has many exciting plans for growth and expansion In the works.