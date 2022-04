Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School prom royalty was announced at the event on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022.

The Grand March was held in the Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Live streaming of the event was available on the Trenton Bulldog Activities channel on YouTube, which can be seen below.

The King of the 2022 THS Prom is Trager Leeper and the Queen is Shay Westerhof.