Faulty electrical cord likely the cause of fire that took the life of Chillicothe resident

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Friday night fatal fire in Chillicothe is believed to most likely have been caused by a faulty electrical cord for a heating device. That according to Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter, quoting an initial investigation for the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire occurred about 5:25 Friday evening at 114 Henry Street in Chillicothe.

The victim is a 90-year-old woman; however, Chillicothe Fire Department reports the name of the victim will not be released by them out of respect for the family. It was also reported that a pet dog was found deceased inside the home. Chillicothe Police previously report it appeared the resident and dog were overcome by smoke.

Chief Reeter said investigators will continue to assess the evidence; but at this time, there’s nothing in the initial investigative report to lead them to consider any type of suspicious activity for the house fire.

Related