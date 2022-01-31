Brookfield teenager injured in Sunday crash on Highway 36; driver accused of DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Brookfield teen was injured on Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 36 at Laclede.

Eighteen-year-old Jonathan Hollon received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The patrol listed Hollon as a passenger in a car driven by 27-year-old Joshua Scearce of Linneus. Neither man was using a seat belt according to the report.

The driver of a pickup, 54-year-old David Williams of Brookfield, wasn’t hurt, and he was reported as using a seat belt.

The westbound car driven by Scearce attempted to make a right turn, at high speed, failed to negotiate the turn, and struck the front drivers’ corner of the southbound pickup.

The car was demolished and the pickup received moderate damage.

The highway patrol accused Joshua Scearce of felony driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury to another person as well as careless and imprudent driving.

