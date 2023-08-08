Fatal crash on Highway 169 leaves one dead and one injured

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A crash happened on Highway 169 near Highway 31, approximately five miles south of Easton, at 7:33 a.m. on August 7, 2023. The incident involved a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2009 Ford F-150, resulting in one fatality.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford Fusion, driven by Caitlin M. McComas, 21, of Easton, Missouri, was traveling southbound when it pulled into the path of the northbound Ford F-150, driven by Mark E. Smith, 70, of Trimble, Missouri. The Fusion struck the passenger side of the F-150, causing the latter to skid and overturn. Smith was ejected from the F-150, which eventually came to rest on its driver’s side facing east in the northbound lane of Highway 169. McComas’s Fusion stopped in the middle of Highway 169, facing south.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:01 a.m. by Buchanan County Medical Examiner Tom Cates. McComas sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, while Smith was not.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage. The Ford Fusion had moderate damage and the Ford F-150 was totaled. Both vehicles were towed by Blue Knight Towing of St. Joseph.

The accident report was provided by Corporal. J.D. Farmer (390) and Major Crash Investigation Unit #1 Corporal R.V. McCormick (1181). They were assisted by Corporal. J.E. Hainey (775), Trooper T.N. Garton (408), Trooper A.M. Mapel (1387), and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

Related