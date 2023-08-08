Obituary & Services: Maxine Louise Sylvester

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Maxine Louise Sylvester, 85 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Maxine was born October 29, 1937, in Quincy, Illinois to Charles and Vearl (Kolthoff) Ellis, they preceded her in death. On May 25, 1984, she married Gary Sylvester, who survives of the home. Also surviving are: Four children, Wade White and wife Maria of St. Louis, Missouri, Terry White and wife Debbie of Dearborn, Missouri, Melissa VanDusseldorp and husband Lee of Milan, and Daniel Sylvester of Milan; Grandchildren, Haleigh Hughes and husband Sam, Hunter White and wife Rachel, Andra Sylvester, Emily Sylvester (Glen Kitchen), Derrick Sylvester (Hannah Sherrow), Katlynn Sylvester, Addison Sylvester, Jordan Bartels, and Josh VanDusseldorp; Great Grandchildren, Colt Herzberg, Finley Sylvester, Pasley and Easton Kitchen, Autumn and Eli Hughes, and Summer White.

Maxine grew up in Canton, Missouri. In 1966 she moved to a small farm in Newtown, then moved to Milan in the late 1970s. She worked for REC for 15+ Years. Maxine was a member of the First Baptist Church in Milan and sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed cooking, everything she cooked was from scratch, and she made the best cinnamon rolls and Apple Goodie. Maxine also enjoyed showing Quarter Horses when she was younger, loved to garden, and watch birds.

A funeral service for Maxine will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. A visitation will be held one hour before the service, starting at 10:00 AM.

Instead of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Milan.

Related