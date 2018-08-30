Family members continue searching for teen missing since January

Mercer County has been mentioned by various publications as officials and family continue to request assistance in locating a young man from Centerville, Iowa who has been missing for eight months.

Sources report Sebastian Tyrese “Ty” Husted has not been seen or heard from by his family since January 22nd. A family member said Husted was working as a power washer at a hog barn just south of Lineville, Iowa when he vanished.

A family member noted Husted had been working at the job for about two weeks at the time of his disappearance. Centerville, Iowa police were able to ping Ty’s cell phone near Mercer County back in January and as far as they know, that’s the last time it was shown to be used.

The missing person’s case was reportedly turned over to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office in Princeton. The family member is quoted as saying a few searches were held around the property where Ty was supposed to be working the day he went missing. Pits at the hog farm were eventually drained to be searched, but not until weeks after his disappearance.

Since his disappearance, family members have traveled to Mercer County and the surrounding area multiple times trying to get as much word out about Ty Husted as possible. Family members say this includes putting up fliers, postings on Facebook, and selling t-shirts to help raise money for a reward goal of $1000 through a Go Fund Me page.

Family members say they are still hopeful that someone who knows something will come forward to help with the investigation.

