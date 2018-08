M and M Utilities will start work on a Chillicothe street next week.

Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie reports work on storm drainage as well as placement of new curb and gutter will begin on Broken Arrow from Tomahawk to North Fair.

Alternate routes and detours for the public will be in place with questions from the public directed to Jeff Gillespie at 660-646-3811.

