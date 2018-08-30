Livingston County Sheriff’s Department conducts safety enforcement operation

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department recently conducted an enforcement effort on Highways 36 and 65 as well as Highway 190 with funding for the operation provided by Missouri Traffic Safety and DWI Overtime Grants.

Deputies were assigned to focus on motorists exhibiting signs of aggressive or careless driving, excessive speeding, drunk-drugged driving, and other hazardous moving violations.

Cox reports officers made 54 vehicle stops August 21st and of that total, 14 citations were issued, 1 arrest was made for driving while suspended or revoked, and 58 traffic offense warnings were issued.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has applied for additional funding from the Missouri Department of Transportation to increase overtime enforcement activities in their effort to improve safety on highways.

Chief Deputy Michael Claypole is responsible for the traffic safety grants and processes reports per state requirements.

Like this: Like Loading...