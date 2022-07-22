Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to hold tax hearing

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will hold a tax levy hearing next month.

The hearing will be held in the conference room on the first floor of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on August 8th at 6:30 pm. The proposed tax rate is 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same as it has been.

The total assessed valuation is estimated to be $145,351,111, which is an increase of $15,510,484 from the prior tax year. The total assessed valuation includes $99,259,985 for real estate and $46,091,126 for personal.

The amount of property tax revenues budgeted by FFDD for 2022 is $145,351.