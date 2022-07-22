Grundy County Commission to hold tax rate hearing in August

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will hold a tax rate hearing next month. The hearing will be in the county commission room on the second floor of the courthouse in Trenton on August 16th at 10 am.

The proposed tax rate is 20.8 cents per $100 of valuation, which is an increase of 1.13 cents from 2021. The tax rate ceiling is 39.65 cents, and the maximum tax rate after the sales tax rollback is 18.11 cents.

Grundy County’s assessed valuation for the current tax year totals $145,351,111, which is up $9,893,771 from the prior tax year. The assessed valuation includes $75,474,695 for real estate, $38,947,958 for personal property, and $30,928,458 for railroad and utility. Budgeted revenues for 2022 total $276,700.

Grundy County’s new construction for 2022 is listed at $7,556,341. Revenue derived directly from new construction at the proposed tax rate is estimated to be $15,717.