Environmental Protection Agency fines nine Springfield, Missouri, home renovators for lead-based paint violations

Nine home renovation companies in Springfield, Missouri, have agreed to pay over $30,000 collectively in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations intended to reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure during renovations:

ServPro of Springfield/Greene County

Inside and Out Building and Remodeling LLC

Top Tier Homes LLC

A.M. Wyssmann LLC

Martin Remodeling and Investments LLC

Scott Builders LLC

Autumn Exteriors LLC

LR Remodeling LLC

The Gutter Experts LLC

“Reducing exposure to lead-based paint – especially among children and pregnant women, and in communities already overburdened with pollution exposure – is a top priority for EPA,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The Agency is committed to ensuring that home renovators follow the law and protect workers and residents from lead exposure.”

EPA discovered violations of the lead-based paint regulations during inspections conducted in Springfield last year and determined that most of the properties being renovated were in communities already affected by pollution exposure. EPA is strengthening enforcement in such communities to address disproportionately high, adverse human health or environmental effects on vulnerable populations.

Companies that perform home renovations or hire subcontractors to perform renovations on pre-1978 housing are required to comply with regulations under EPA’s Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting Program. The regulations include requirements to train employees in proper work practices; obtain certification from EPA prior to performing renovations; as well as comply with lead safety practices, records retention, and notification to homeowners about the hazards of renovation-related lead exposure.

