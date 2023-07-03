Mad Science of Greater Kansas City to present two shows at Lillian DesMarias Youth Library

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mad Science of Greater Kansas City believes that fostering a love for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) at a young age will give children the confidence they need to excel in these fields.

For over 30 years, Mad Science has focused on designing and testing experiments and activities that resonate with kids, allowing them to provide innovative, hands-on children’s science programs to their communities. Come and enjoy this fun interactive science program on Tuesday, July 11th.

There will be two shows at the Youth Library at 917 N. Washington, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Both shows are appropriate for children in preschool and up.

