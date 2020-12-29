Emergency Snow Route Ordinance in Trenton goes into effect at midnight tonight

Trenton’s emergency snow route ordinance will go into effect the night of December 29th, so snow can be cleared from streets designated as emergency snow routes.
Vehicles are prohibited from parking on streets designated with signs as emergency snow routes during the hours the ordinance is in place from midnight until 7 o’clock on the morning of December 30th. Violators are subject to having their vehicles towed at the expense of the owner or operator.
The streets in Trenton included in the Emergency Snow Route Ordinance are:
Seventh and Eighth streets from Jefferson Street to Monroe Street
Ninth Street from Main Street to Cedar Street
Tenth Court from Tinsman Avenue to Haliburton Street
Tenth Street from Cedar Street to Haliburton
Eleventh and Twelfth streets from Cedar to Tinsman Avenue
Thirteenth Street from Cedar Street to Main
Thirteenth from Mable to Tinsman
Seventeenth Street from Main to Harris Avenue
Haliburton from 10th Street to Tinsman
Iowa Boulevard from 10th Street south
Mable Street from Tinsman to 17th Street
Main from Fourth Street to 17th Street
Tinsman from Main to Lulu Street
Washington Street from Seventh Street to Haliburton.