Emergency Snow Route Ordinance in Trenton goes into effect at midnight tonight

Trenton’s emergency snow route ordinance will go into effect the night of December 29th, so snow can be cleared from streets designated as emergency snow routes.

Vehicles are prohibited from parking on streets designated with signs as emergency snow routes during the hours the ordinance is in place from midnight until 7 o’clock on the morning of December 30th. Violators are subject to having their vehicles towed at the expense of the owner or operator.

The streets in Trenton included in the Emergency Snow Route Ordinance are:

Seventh and Eighth streets from Jefferson Street to Monroe Street

Ninth Street from Main Street to Cedar Street

Tenth Court from Tinsman Avenue to Haliburton Street

Tenth Street from Cedar Street to Haliburton

Eleventh and Twelfth streets from Cedar to Tinsman Avenue

Thirteenth Street from Cedar Street to Main

Thirteenth from Mable to Tinsman

Seventeenth Street from Main to Harris Avenue

Haliburton from 10th Street to Tinsman

Iowa Boulevard from 10th Street south

Mable Street from Tinsman to 17th Street

Main from Fourth Street to 17th Street

Tinsman from Main to Lulu Street

Washington Street from Seventh Street to Haliburton.

