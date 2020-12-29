Grundy County Commission approves employee classification change and accepts resignation

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Grundy County Commission approved an employee classification change and accepted a resignation involving Grundy County Ambulance on December 29th.

The employee classification change involved Sarah Crosson. She completed her paramedic training/certification to allow for the change. The resignation was from Emergency Medical Technician Lilly Simmons.

Ambulance Director Steve Tracy and Billing Clerk Beth Leeper reviewed the fiscal year 2021 budget proposals with the commission.

The commission will meet to prepare the annual budget on weekdays beginning at 8:30 in the morning starting January 5th.

The Road and Bridge crew has repaired bridges on Northeast 90th Street. The crew has also prepared and stockpiled fill for other tube and bridge projects. There has been equipment maintenance during inclement weather.

HVAC work is almost complete on the third floor of the courthouse in Trenton. All units at the courthouse, Law Enforcement Center, and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are now equipped with UV-C air purifiers.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has issued a notice of delayed payments in lieu of taxes to counties for public land held by the Conservation Commission and/or for private land classified as forest cropland. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray notes it is unknown when the funds will be received by the affected counties.

