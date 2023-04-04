Dump truck driver injured in crash on Highway 13

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Polo was injured when the truck he was driving crashed on Highway 13 one mile north of Polo.

Forty-five-year-old Jeramie Glazier, received moderate injuries when the dump truck he was driving traveled off Highway 13 after experiencing a blowout of the front left tire. Glazier was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital.

The truck crossed the center of the road and went off the west side where it overturned and struck a utility pole.

He was using a seat belt and the dump truck was demolished

Related