An accident on Monday injured a Chillicothe woman.

Seventy-year-old Katheryn Tantay was driving westbound when her sports utility vehicle traveled off the north side of Highway 36, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels.

Tantay received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center.

She was using her seat belt and the SUV was demolished in the accident five miles west of Chillicothe.

