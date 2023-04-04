Absentee ballot deadline passes in Grundy County on Monday with 130 ballots cast

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As of the 5 o’clock deadline Monday afternoon, Grundy County Clerk Courtney Campbell reported 130 absentee ballots had been cast for the election on Tuesday.

Another 27 absentee ballots have been requested but were not yet voted and returned to the office.

The 130 voted absentees in Grundy County is 20 more than for the same election last year.

KTTN FM will provide live election results tonight after the polls close at 7 pm. John Anthony will provide reports which will mean, breaking in to our Kansas City Royals baseball game broadcast.

