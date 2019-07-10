Disaster declaration to include only individual homes and businesses in approved counties

Individual homes and businesses in area counties of Livingston, Carroll, and Chariton have qualified for assistance in President Trump’s disaster declaration because of damage from serious flooding and severe storms since late April.

A total of 20 counties across the state qualified for temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of household items, low-interest disaster loans, and various other programs.

The declaration also includes Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, Platte Jackson, Lafayette in northwest Missouri. Residents and business owners within the 20 select counties can register for assistance within 60 days at the Disaster Assistance website, or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs said Grundy simply did not meet the FEMA-established threshold for the private or individual assistance. He noted the preliminary damage estimate that fell into this category was an estimated $100,000.

Briggs said he feels “confident” Grundy County will qualify for federal aid if and when the President issues a disaster declaration for public property. This includes damages sustained with roads, bridges, utilities, and other infrastructure belonging to cities, counties, townships, and non-profits.

Briggs reported the preliminary damage to public property within Grundy County is estimated to be more than $2,200,000.