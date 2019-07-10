Trenton Administrative Committee to make three recommendations to city council

Three recommendations from the Trenton Administrative Committee meeting Tuesday night will be proposed to the Trenton City Council.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports one recommendation involves approval of changes to the zoning ordinances regarding permitted locations for communication towers based on height and type of use.

Another involved proceeding with selecting an engineering firm for future airport projects. Urton notes that may include the development of plans for new hangar construction.

After discussion of a vacant building on airport property, the Trenton Administrative Committee voted to recommend to the city council converting the building into storage for Trenton Street Department equipment and sell the commercial mixer and ovens remaining in the building when the Green Hills Animal Nutrition business closed.