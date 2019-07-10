Saturday Night Live in Princeton to feature Cowboy Country

Cowboy Country will perform during Saturday Night Live in Princeton Saturday, July 13, 2019.

The event, to also include special guests vocalist Ann Brock and her husband Terry Brock playing the fiddle, will perform at the Bandstand at 7:30. Ann Brock is the director of the Saint Joseph Orchestra, and Terry Brock is the first chair violinist.

A few restaurants will be open during Saturday Night Live and there will also be sidewalk sales and specials.

The Princeton City Council provided funding for the event through the Band Tax.