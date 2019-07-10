Trenton man arrested on felony resisting allegation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Tuesday on felony resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

Bond for 21-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin is $15,000 cash or corporate surety and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court July 23rd.

Court documents accuse Corbin of resisting arrest by using or threatening the use of violence or physical force when Deputy Austin Taul was making an arrest for a felony probation warrant.

Court information says Corbin knew or should have known the officer was making an arrest.