Laredo Board of Education approves handbooks for 2019-2020 school year

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved student and faculty handbooks for 2019-2020 at a meeting Monday. An emergency management plan and Early Childhood Special Education were also approved.

The date for the tax rate hearing was set for the evening of August 12th at 6 o’clock with the regular board meeting to follow. The audit is scheduled for August 15th.

The board reviewed the budget; received updates on summer maintenance, summer building projects, and building repair; and heard the second reading of a Missouri School Boards Association policy update.

After a closed session for personnel, the board approved making offers for a first and second-grade teacher, music, band, and nurse.