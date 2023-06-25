Des Moines woman injured after being ejected from four-wheeler at Leisure Lake

A Des Moines, Iowa resident was hurt when a four-wheeler overturned on a gravel road at Leisure Lake in Grundy County.

Forty-year-old Antonia Signorelli was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries. She was a passenger on the four-wheeler operated by 42-year-old Rosalie Balandran of Des Moines, who was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon at Leisure Lake Drive and Butcher Road, approximately two miles northwest of Edinburg when the southbound four-wheeler began sliding on the gravel road, overturned and traveled off the right side of the road.

Both occupants were ejected from the four-wheeler and were exempt from wearing any safety equipment.