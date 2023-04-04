Department of Natural Resources to host free pesticide collection event in Brookfield

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at Orscheln Farm and Home, 710 S. Main St. in Brookfield.

The collection event is the second of four events to be held in different locations across the state this year. These events are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Accepted:

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Dewormers

Fly tags

Fertilizers containing pesticide

Not accepted:

Paint

Explosives

Fire extinguishers

Yard waste

Electronics

Trash

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, or pesticide retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at the Department of Natural Resources website.

Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:

May 13: Rocking W Farm and Home, 39216 State Highway 413 in Crane

Sept. 16: Mordt Tractor and Equipment Co., 131 State Highway H in Troy

