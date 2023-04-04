Trenton Police Department to hold “Cops n’ Bobbers” event in June

Local News April 4, 2023 KTTN News
Cops and Bobbers
The Trenton Police Department will hold the 11th Annual Cops and Kids fishing event in June. Cops n’ Bobbers will be at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus on June 3rd from 9 am to noon.

Lunch will be provided, and participating youth will be eligible for prizes.

Children younger than 11 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Youths 16 and older must have a Missouri fishing permit.

The free event on June 3rd is co-sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, NCMC Barton Farm Campus, and CFM Insurance.

