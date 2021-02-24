Delivery and pick-up orders available for Camp Rainbow annual lunch benefit

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Delivery will be available for the Annual Chili/Soup Lunch to benefit Camp Rainbow.

To-go orders will also be available for pick up on the south side of the Chillicothe Elks Lodge on February 27th from 11 to 2 o’clock by coming inside. Someone will also be outside to take orders, and attendees may stay in their vehicles.

The menu will include chili, potato soup, broccoli cheese soup, and cinnamon rolls.

Delivery orders can be made by texting or calling Daniel Savage at 660-247-1703. Preorders are encouraged by the night of February 26th at 7 o’clock for deliveries, but same-day orders will be accommodated if there is enough food.

There will be no inside seating at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge this year.

Free will donations will be accepted at February 27th’s Chili/Soup Lunch for Camp Rainbow, a non-profit organization that provides summer camp experiences for individuals with disabilities.

