Governor appoints Trenton resident to Coordinating Board for Higher Education

Governor Mike Parson has appointed a Trenton resident to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. C. Phillip Hoffman’s appointment was one of five appointments Parson announced to boards and commissions on February 24th.

Hoffman worked for his family’s agriculture input supply business since 1976. GFG Agriservices acquired the family business in 2014. He and his brother were retained to manage the business until his retirement in 2017. Hoffman and his brother are now partners in their family’s cow-calf operation in Trenton.

Phillip Hoffman is active in the community as a member of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, North Central Missouri Fair Board, and University of Missouri Thompson Farm Advisory Board. He is also a member of the University of Missouri Agriculture Leaders of Tomorrow and served on the Missouri Agribusiness Association Board.

Hoffman has a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from the University of Missouri—Columbia.

The Coordinating Board for Higher Education was authorized by an amendment to the Missouri Constitution in 1972 and established in 1974. The nine board members, one from each congressional district and a member at large, are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. The term of appointment is six years. They serve without compensation.

At the direction of the Coordinating Board, the Missouri Department of Higher Education coordinates policy that fosters a post-secondary system, as well as increase participation in Missouri’s public institutions.

The state system of higher education serves more than 450,000 students through 13 four-year universities, 14 two-year colleges, one two-year technical college, 26 independent colleges and universities and more than 150 proprietary and private career schools.

