Gallatin woman charged with felony child abuse

A Gallatin woman accused of grabbing her 12-year-old daughter by the hair and throwing her around a room earlier in February has been charged in Daviess County. Online court information shows 39-year-old Mandie Collins faces felony abuse or neglect of a child—no sexual contact.

Collin’s bond is $5,000 cash with conditions including being supervised by Supervision Services and having no contact with any minor child. She must also submit to any form of alcohol or drug testing upon request of the court or law enforcement.

A probable cause statement from Loreanna Parker with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says Collins accused her daughter of losing a phone, threw the daughter, and demanded the girl find and return the phone. The officer notes the daughter had red marks on the back of her neck and was having headaches.

The probable cause statement mentions Collins has had incidents with law enforcement regarding paranoia and hallucinations. She is said to have been in contact with the public school where her children attend and shown signs of manic behavior and anger control issues.

