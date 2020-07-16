David Shockley is Trenton’s new Park Director

Local News July 16, 2020July 16, 2020 Jennifer Thies
Moberly Park Trenton Missouri

Trenton has a new park director. Park Board President Duane Helmandollar reports David Shockley accepted an offer the morning of Thursday, July 16th for the position.

Shockley will take the position immediately. His salary will be $39,520. He replaces Jason Shuler who resigned in June.

Helmandollar notes Shockley was hired as assistant park superintendent about four years ago. Before that Shockley worked for Parks and Recreation in Kansas City.

Helmandollar says a new assistant park director has not yet been hired. The Park Board is allowing Shockley to help with the interview process for hiring an assistant.

