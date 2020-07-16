Scrub seal project on Route 13 in Caldwell and Daviess counties delayed

The weather has delayed the start of the scrub seal on Route 13 in Caldwell and Daviess counties by one day. Vance Brothers, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will now begin the scrub seal on Route 13 in Caldwell and Daviess counties between U.S. Route 69 and Route 6 on Friday, July 16. Work is scheduled to continue through the end of July.

During scrub seal operations, the roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car directing motorists through the work zone. Drivers will experience delays, both directions, as they must wait for a pilot car. Drivers entering from a side road onto the route being sealed must also wait for a pilot car.

A scrub seal is a preventative maintenance treatment that rejuvenates the road surface and helps extend the life of the roadway by filling and sealing cracks in the existing asphalt with an emulsified asphalt/aggregate seal. MoDOT does its best to be good stewards of the monies provided by taxpayers. One of the ways is to employ many preventative maintenance methods, such as this.

These are part of a larger project to seal roads across 13 counties in Northwest Missouri. Other planned routes are listed below in the expected order. Some routes may only take one day to complete, while others may continue for up to two weeks. All routes should be complete in early October:

NOW:

Route 116 in Caldwell County (Route D to Route A): finishing today, Thursday, July 16

NEXT:

Route 13 in Daviess and Caldwell counties (Route 6 to Ray County): begins tomorrow, Friday, July 17

COMING UP:

Route W in Grundy County (Route 6 to Livingston County)

Route 190 in Daviess County (Grundy County to Route F)

Route V in Daviess County (Route 6 to Route 190)

Route 190 in Daviess and Livingston counties (Route V to U.S. Route 65)

Route 13 in Harrison and Daviess counties (U.S. Route 69 to Route 6)

Route W in Harrison County (Route M to U.S. Route 69)

Route 11 in Linn and Chariton counties (U.S. Route 24 to U.S. Route 36)

Route 5 in Chariton County (U.S. Route 24 to Howard County)

Some routes have already been completed in this bundle of projects:

U.S. Route 136 in Atchison and Nodaway counties (just east of Little Tarkio Creek to U.S. Route 71)

U.S. Route 136 in Atchison County (Interstate 29 to Route O)

Route T in Andrew County (Route DD to County Road 401)

Route O in Buchanan County (Route A to Route FF)

Route FF in Buchanan County (Route H to U.S. Route 169)

Route 31 in Buchanan County (U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 36)

U.S. Route 169 in Buchanan and Clinton counties (Route FF to Clay County)

Route 116 in Clinton County (U.S. Route 169 to the east city limits of Plattsburg and from Shoal Creek to I-35)

Route 33 in DeKalb and Clinton counties (U.S. Route 36 to Route 116)

Route 6 in DeKalb and Daviess counties (Route 31 to U.S. Route 69)

U.S. Route 69 in Clinton County (Evergreen Street in Cameron to Route 116)

Route 33 in Clinton County (Route 116 to Clay County)

Route PP in Clinton County (Route 33 to U.S. Route 69)

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

