Swine Show results announced from Mercer County Fair

The results have been announced from the Swine Show at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton.

The grand champion boar was shown by Jesse Huber-Bethard of Trenton, and the reserve champion belonged to Dolan Huber-Bethard of Trenton.

The grand champion gilt belonged to Judd Henke of Princeton, and the reserve champion belonged to Avery Wolfe of Kellerton, Iowa.

Avery Wolfe of Kellerton had the grand champion market hog, and Brylee Williams of Princeton had the reserve champion.

Senior Showmanship and Easter Memorial Showmanship went to Eli Henke of Princeton. Addy Henke of Princeton received Junior Showmanship at the Mercer County Fair Swine Show.

