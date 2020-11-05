DAR makes donation to VFW post in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution donated $200 to Joseph L. Norton VFW Post Number 919 for the renovation of the VFW Hall in Trenton.

The renovation will include making the hall ADA compliant and handicap accessible as well as the installation of a lift elevator. The post will also expand its honors program by being able to train more veterans at the building and have an office available for a counselor to provide private veteran counseling and a veterans service officer to help with paperwork and claims filing.

Dorcus Richardson Member Tanna Klipp from Burkburnett, Texas provided the DAR chapter with a $100 donation for 2020 and 2021 as a memorial to her mother and former chapter member, June Foster.

