Grundy County reports COVID-19 related death; Princeton School District to use website to report COVID related cases

The Grundy County Health Department announces another COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 17.

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were added November 2nd through 4th for a total of 388. Ten of the cases were added on November 4th.

Two hundred ninety cases have been confirmed, and 98 are probable. Forty-eight are active.

The Princeton R-5 School District will now use a dashboard to communicate its active and recovered COVID-19 cases. The dashboard is on the district’s website, and it should be noted that updates will be timestamped, but will not necessarily be made daily.

As of Wednesday evening, November 4th at 5 o’clock, Princeton R-5 had four current active cases among students and staff, which is an overall active percentage of .92%. Three cases total have recovered.

Current enrollment is 363 students, and 72 staff members.

The Mercer County Health Department will notify families if a student is considered to be directly exposed to a positive case.

