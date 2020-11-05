Fund created to honor late Howie Lynch of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri announces the formation of a special fund to honor the late Howie Lynch of Trenton.

At the request of his family, a fund has been created to support the Ebbe Sports Complex in Trenton with planning for a new permanent concession stand, a wish made by Howie for many years.

Lynch, a longtime coach, player, and supporter of school and community sports programs passed away in July of this year. At the time of his death, memorial contributions were designated for the Ebbe Sports Complex and those gifts will now be added to this effort to honor his wishes.

Memorial contributions may be sent to The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 1006 W St. Maartens Drive, Suite B in St. Joseph Missouri 64506. All contributions are tax-deductible. Persons with questions regarding donations may contact Steve Maxey, Community Foundation Board Member at 660-359-7244, or The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 816-232-2022.

