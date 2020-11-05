Livingston County Sheriff reports on incidents and arrests

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information about recent incidents.

Cox reports a male driver claimed to not have identification with him during a traffic stop and lied about who he was. The man was identified as 38-year-old Christopher Michael Vaughn who was wanted out of state on felony probation violation for original possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail and cited for alleged driving while revoked or suspended and speeding. Cox notes an extradition hearing took place, and Vaughn will be released to extradition officers.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in Utica on threats and a disturbance. Cox reports an adult male allegedly was harassing an adult female. The man allegedly threatened a deputy saying he would smash his head and would do the same to the sheriff when he finds him. An incident report is being completed for the prosecuting attorney to consider criminal charges. Cox says the female was encouraged to apply for an order of protection from the Associate Court.

A deputy stopped a vehicle in Chillicothe for reportedly going 38 miles per hour in a 25 zone. Cox explains the Warrensburg driver struck the curb when stopping, put gum in his mouth, was uncooperative, and did not follow simple direction from the deputy. The driver was checked for further possible impairment. The person was not arrested, but he was cited for an alleged speeding violation. Cox adds that an officer has a duty to make sure everything is okay with a driver during a traffic stop before allowing him or her to continue.

