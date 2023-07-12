Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery invites the public to the exhibit “History on Canvas”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery is pleased to announce its latest exhibit, “History on Canvas,” showcasing the paintings of Kyle Carroll, a talented artist hailing from Maysville, Missouri. Carroll’s collection embodies his enduring fascination with wildlife, the great outdoors, and the rich tapestry of America’s history.

Drawing inspiration from his extensive knowledge of frontier America and its natural history, coupled with his firsthand experiences in America’s wild landscapes, Carroll crafts captivating artworks that resonate with viewers. His art serves as a testament to his encounters with the biting late winter wind as he pursued white-tailed deer with a flintlock in hand, the persistent whine of mosquitoes during his waterborne journeys, and his visits to historical sites. Additionally, his time spent traveling on horseback, researching history, and portraying historical characters in films have all left an indelible mark on his creative expression.

Reflecting on his craft, Carroll states, “I aim for my art to tell a story and pique an interest in our heritage. It’s essential to convey the most accurate portrayal possible. We are constantly learning.” His commitment to meticulous research, as well as his collaboration with accomplished historians and re-enactors, has led to his artwork being exhibited in prestigious museums across the United States. His pieces have also found homes in the collections of discerning art enthusiasts. Furthermore, Carroll has graced the silver screen with his art, having contributed to films such as “The Patriot” and documentaries on the History Channel, among others.

Carroll will be presenting a program at Cultural Corner on August 20th at 2:00 pm. This program will delve into the captivating history and local anecdotes behind many of his artworks. The event is free to attend, and attendees will be treated to refreshments.

In addition to Carroll’s artwork, the exhibit will also feature the woodcarvings of Loren Woodard, a resident of the picturesque Lake of the Ozarks region. Woodard firmly believes that an artist’s surroundings significantly influence the creative process. Visitors will have the pleasure of witnessing Woodard’s masterful creations, including wood carvings depicting Native Americans, mountain men, and cowboys. With a track record that includes serving as a guest carver at Silver Dollar City for 15 years and teaching classes for an extended period, Woodard’s works have been showcased in numerous exhibitions throughout Missouri.

The exhibit will showcase several pieces of Native American art contributed by renowned artists such as Kelly Poling and Virgil Hayes, alongside a collection of Native American artifacts.

The Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery is conveniently situated at 424 Locust Street in Chillicothe. The gallery’s operating hours are from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Tuesdays through Fridays and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturdays.

Related