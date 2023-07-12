Hy-Vee and Vintage Vines to present Flower Show at North Central Missouri Fair

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Flower Show, brought to you by Hy-Vee and Vintage Vines, will be showcased at the upcoming North Central Missouri Fair. This event is set to take place inside the Rock Barn on August 3rd, allowing participants to exhibit their flower specimens, potted plants, and floral designs. Entry submissions will be accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Flower Show promises to be a memorable experience for both children and adults alike. Shawna Tabbert and Ashlen Busick will be on hand to assist with the Kid’s Design entries. Thanks to the generous support from Vintage Vines, young participants will have access to an array of flowers and greenery to create displays for their entries.

All participants are required to retrieve their plants and awards by noon on August 5th. For those interested in participating, Flower entry guidelines are available for pick-up at various locations, including KTTN, the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library, Howard’s, and Vintage Vines.

For additional details about the North Central Missouri Fair Flower Show, interested individuals can reach out to Kathi Brewer at 660-654-1904, Tracy Utley at 660-654-1973, or Luanne Oneal at 660-359-7398.

