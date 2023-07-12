Rapid Removal to increase the cost of monthly trash service in Gallatin

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on July 10th approved a contract with Rapid Removal pending approval by City Attorney Robert Cowherd.

City Administrator Lance Rains explained there were numerous things Rapid Removal changed in the contract. He said he sent the contract to Cowherd for recommendations. The current contract would end on August 1st.

City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reported the changes included an increase in the monthly trash cost. Starting August 1st, the cost will be $22 per month per household. She said bulky trash pickup will be twice a year. Other bulky trash pick-ups will be on a case-by-case basis, and customers will have to work something out with Rapid Removal.

The board accepted a base bid and added Westwood Drive as the first alternate for a street project. This was after Rains discussed the street bids and said he would like the board to consider including Westwood as an alternate street. The base bid from Metro Asphalt is $868,127.95. The addition of Westwood will add $20,142.

There was a discussion about the availability of funds for the street project.

The board approved a liquor license for the Friends of Gallatin Downtown Improvement for the annual wine walk for Chautauqua on the third weekend in September.

An ordinance was approved establishing a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain municipal officials.

The board approved the semiannual financial statement.

Sheriff Larry Adams provided an incident report list. It included a narcotics search warrant executed in Gallatin and an arrest for alleged first-degree drug trafficking. About half of a pound of methamphetamine was reportedly seized and had a street value of about $20,000.

The incident report list also included two independent drug investigations that resulted in four arrests and the seizing of alleged methamphetamine and heroin, two possession of drug paraphernalia investigations resulting in four arrests, and one traffic stop that involved alleged driving while intoxicated and resulted in an arrest.

The sheriff’s office is working with personnel in planning for Chautauqua for traffic control and parade details.

It was reported that the water department fixed a few leaks. Staff members had some time off, and the department was short-staffed to do any major projects.

FTC got a quote to the wastewater department for pump replacement. Utility staff members had training on how to install new manhole risers. Manhole risers will have to be installed before the street project is done.

Electric department staff cleaned up storm debris and cut away trees from lines. Gallatin had a few power outages in the last two weeks.

The street department repaired some potholes and also spent time cleaning tree limbs from a storm. Staff members also worked on sewer risers.

