Crash in Gentry County near Berlin demolishes vehicle

An accident Sunday night at 7:45 pm one mile east of Berlin in Gentry County injured a Maysville resident and demolished the car he was driving.

Fifty-one-year-old Brent Jestes was transported by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

Jestes was westbound when the car crossed the center of Gentry County Route Z and began to skid and went off the right side of the road where the vehicle struck a tree. The car came to rest on its wheels in a creek bed.

The driver, according to the highway patrol, was not using a seatbelt.