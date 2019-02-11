Single-vehicle crash near New Hampton injures Bethany resident

A single vehicle accident at 8:30 Sunday night three miles west of New Hampton injured a resident of Bethany.

The highway patrol reports 21-year-old Kiana Bennett was transported by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

A sports utility vehicle was westbound on Highway 136 when the driver apparently failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road where it struck a private drive, became airborne, struck the ground, and continued west coming to a stop off the right side of the highway.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as moderate and Bennett was using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.