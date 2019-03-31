Cowgill teen fails to stop at red light causing crash that injures two

A traffic accident involving cars driven by Cowgill and Independence residents resulted in minor injuries to two people from Independence.

Fifty-two-year-old Jennifer Lawrence, and a passenger in her vehicle, 15-year old Felicia Lawrence, were taken to Center Point Medical Center in Independence. The driver of the other car, 19-year old Trevor Worley of Cowgill, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon at the northbound Highway 291 ramp to Highway 210 which is south of Liberty. The eastbound car driven by Worley failed to halt for a red traffic signal and hit the driver’s side of the northbound car operated by Jennifer Lawrence.

The Lawrence vehicle was demolished and the car operated by Worley sustained moderate damage. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.