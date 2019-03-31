Local Emergency Planning Committee to meet April 9th

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee will consider approval of the Chemical Emergency Preparedness Fund at its next meeting.

The meeting will be held in the lower level of the Grundy County Health Department of Trenton April 9th at noon.

Emergency Management Agency and All-Hazards meeting topics are to include Web Emergency Operations Center, shelter, and ham radio classes as well as the Community Emergency Response Team program and partner reports. The LEPC trailer is also on the agenda.