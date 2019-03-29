Mercer United Methodist Church to host fundraiser to benefit Green Hills Animal Shelter

The Mercer United Methodist Church Youth Sunday School Class will present a Bingo Night as a fundraiser for the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Attendees are asked to bring a donation for the animal shelter to the event at the church on the night of April 12th at 7 o’clock.

Donations can include dog or cat toys or treats, new or used clean blankets, copy paper, tennis balls, bleach, dishwasher or laundry detergent, or empty sports drinks or juice bottles.

A free will donation offering box at the door will be for the Mercer United Methodist Church Sunday School students to take a trip to the animal shelter, go out to eat, and go to the movies.

The Sunday School class also hopes to purchase a large bag of dog or cat food for the animals. White Elephant gifts will be presented as prizes during Bingo Night April 12th.